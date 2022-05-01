Veteran actor Dharmendra Deol hospitalized

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra Deol was reportedly admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai and was taken to the ICU a few days ago. According to the latest media reports, the 86-year-old veteran star is now out of the ICU.

A source close to the Deol family on Sunday told indianexpress.com that the actor is now doing better.

“Dharmendra ji had fallen sick a few days back and was taken to the hospital. But he is getting better. He is doing fine,” the source said.

The veteran star will be discharged in a couple of days. The source also informed that there is nothing to worry about.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra will be making his comeback with Karan Johar’s 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The film also features Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Dharmendra will also get back together with his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol in 'Apne 2'.

His grandson Karan Deol will reportedly also join the sequel of the popular 2007 film.

