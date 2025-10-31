Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 'Rahul Gandhi’s Entry Ensures A BJP And NDA Victory,' Says CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Vaishali, October 31: Despite heavy rain, a massive crowd gathered at the Brahmanand Panjiyar Commerce College grounds, filling the air with chants of "Jai Shri Ram" and "Har Har Mahadev" at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s election rally. Speaking in support of BJP candidate Sanjay Kumar Singh from Lalganj Assembly constituency, CM Yogi launched a sharp attack on the opposition, quipping that Rahul Gandhi’s entry into the campaign only guarantees NDA’s victory. Observing the crowd’s enthusiasm amidst the downpour, he remarked, “This is a sign of the lotus blooming in the mud.”

Highlighting Vaishali’s historic significance, CM Yogi said, “This land is the mother of democracy, giving us legacies like Nalanda University and Lord Mahavir. Today, it witnesses the resolve of a new India, one that does not stop, does not bow, and strikes at terrorism and Naxalism at their dens.”

He added that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has set new benchmarks in both development and security, focusing on inclusive growth without compromising on security.

CM Yogi cited India’s achievements, saying, “Today, India provides free ration to 800 million people, free healthcare to 500 million, and ensures housing, toilets, and electricity for the poor. In contrast, the Congress-RJD ruled for 15 years without even providing roofs for the needy. Modi ji achieved in 10 years what they could not.”

Reiterating his point on Rahul Gandhi’s campaign presence, CM Yogi said, “Whenever Rahul Gandhi enters the fray, NDA’s victory is certain. He is the biggest guarantee of our success.” He criticized the Congress-RJD alliance, warning that if they return to power, mafia rule, loot, kidnapping, and insecurity for women will resume. At the same time, the poor will be deprived of their entitlements, and businesses will be intimidated. The NDA, he assured, will never allow this.

Citing Uttar Pradesh as a model, he stated, “Here, the mafia has no place. Those who once wielded power are now behind bars or have fled. Bulldozers demolish illegal properties, and homes for the poor rise in their place. Uttar Pradesh is now a model of heritage and development, free from mafia and corruption.”

Recalling the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, CM Yogi said, “Patel, the Iron Man of India, unified the country and thwarted British attempts to divide it. Today, PM Modi carries forward the vision of ‘One India, Best India’. For Bihar’s development, NDA’s double-engine government must be strengthened.”

He emphasized, “Supporting a public servant like Sanjay Kumar Singh is key to shaping Bihar’s future. The crowd’s determination, braving rain and mud, shows the lotus will bloom in Lalganj. By going door-to-door for votes, Bihar can follow Uttar Pradesh’s path, free from crime and anarchy and set the course for a Viksit Bihar and a Viksit India.”