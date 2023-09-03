Writing Tools: When Out Of Conditional Mode, “If” Causes Trouble

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The conjunction “if” handles a condition very well, and there is no confusion about it. Yet, when it is taken out of that conditional mode, “if” is often misused by many competent but hasty writers, where the correct word is ‘and’ or ‘but.’

“If” means a condition that in case one statement is true another must be. That in case one event happens, another will follow.

Thus, “if” denotes granting or supposing that and on condition that. There is a sentence: Which picture is likely to be the nearest to the truth? – that neat, simplified one which our descendants will master from their text-book histories, or that more complicated affair with which we are so painfully, if confusedly, familiar. In such a sentence, “if” provides a contrast between qualities unexpectedly found together. Nevertheless, there is no such contrast between “painfully” and “confusedly.” Therefore, “and” or “but” could have been an apt conjunction to the situation.

Many people are in the habit of writing “if” and “when” together. This phrase is not acceptable because it is tautological. For example, I shall return your book if and when I see you. But the phrase is wrongly used. The speaker should have said: I shall return your book when I see you. Similarly, if I see you, I shall return your book.

The phrase “if need be” is correct in the present tense. He always does that, if need be.

Or in the future tense, we may say He will always do that if need be. The sentence formation changes in the past tense. Then the correct form will be: if need were. It will be better to say "He always did that, if need were." Many writers think that both “if need be” and “if need were,” may be literary but archaic. They are literary, but not archaic. One must be careful about using “if not.” It is ambiguous, since it gives the force of “unless.”

There is a sentence used by Eric Partridge: England’s captain played one of the greatest, if not the most attractive innings of his career. Sir Alan Herbert, as quoted by Partridge, said, “What a word!” The writer invited us to think this over: ‘was the innings “the most attractive (as well as one of the greatest) or not. Honestly, I do not know, said Herbert.

“If” is also used for concession, assuming, allowing, or admitting that; even on the supposition that; although; though. For instance, if he was there, I did not know.

There is no creature loves me;

And if I die, no soul shall pity me – William Shakespeare. “If” also denotes doubt, uncertainty, or question. For example, I doubt if it is wise; I do not know if will stay or go.

In case of and If

There is a difference between “in case” and “if.” According to some grammarians, “in case” is used for precaution. For example, in the rainy season, we always carry an umbrella in case it rains (because it might rain). We sometimes use should + infinitive (with the similar meaning to might) after in case. For example, I took some food in case we should need it on the way. This adds the meaning by chance.

