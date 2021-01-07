‘Writer’s Unplugged’: Competition for writing communities evolves as a reality show

Bhopal: Writer’s Unplugged - a show by Kalaa Kebab aur Kisse - started as a competition among writing communities and then evolved as a reality show. The show is held in two chapters - Hindi and English where various challenges were given to the writers and they were marked on their writing skills.

In the previous rounds, more than 200 writers participated, and only the top five could make it up to The Grand Finale of the competition (Hindi and English chapter together).