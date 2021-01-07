‘Writer’s Unplugged’: Competition for writing communities evolves as a reality show

Bhopal: Writer’s Unplugged - a show by Kalaa Kebab aur Kisse - started as a competition among writing communities and then evolved as a reality show. The show is held in two chapters - Hindi and English where various challenges were given to the writers and they were marked on their writing skills.
In the previous rounds, more than 200 writers participated, and only the top five could make it up to The Grand Finale of the competition (Hindi and English chapter together).
The challenges given to them included - writing a letter to a dead historic person about another historical event, rewriting an already existing story from the perspective of a prominent non-living object, Freestyle Poetry, reply to Poetry, Writing a Microtale in Nav Ras. To guide the participants we had one master mentor in every round.
As the show is reaching its culmination - the whole week is planned as Writer’s Unplugged special starting from January 4 where various shows will go online describing the various aspects and behind the scenes of Writer’s Unplugged under ‘Down the memory lane’.
In the row, a special show for the Master Mentors, who were constantly guiding the participants ensuring the best performance reaches the audience, is lined up on January 6 which was ‘ Master Mentor’s Ka Baghban.
‘Mentors ki Mehfil, in Hindi and English Chapters will be held on January 7 and 8 while the grand finale of both chapters will be held on January 9 and 10. The final challenge for The Grand Finale is - writing and performing a PODCAST.
The finalists for Hindi Chapter are Samiksha Salunke and Ajay Choubey. The Finalists for the English Chapter are Sarwar Baker, Shilling Masih, and Jasreen Kaur. All the show will go Online from the Facebook page and Youtube Channel of Kalaa Kebab aur Kisse at 7 pm.
