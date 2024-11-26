World Heritage Week: Temple That Gave Narsinghpur Its Name Is Deteriorating

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An 18th century temple dedicated to Narsimha, the fourth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh is deteriorating for want of conservation. The temple, which gives Narsinghpur its name, is a historic and spiritual landmark in the state. The temple stands by the side of a lake also called Narsingh. It was constructed by a Jat Sardar.

The Narsingh Temple is a classic example of Nagar style, which is often seen in northern India. Built on a raised platform, the temple’s sanctum sanctorum is surrounded by two smaller shrines, one on each side. Each of these shrines has its own shikhar with three-storeyed central shikhar, being the most prominent. Local efforts to preserve the temple have diluted its original aesthetics. A coat of modern paint and ceramic tiles have been used for restoration.

Despite its deep historical and cultural value, the temple faces pressing challenges. In the front, the temple appears well-kept. Its back side tells a different tale. The backside has been heavily damaged by flooding from the lake. This flooding, combined with a lack of proper drainage, has weakened the temple’s foundation over time. The northern sanctum sanctorum, which houses an idol of Ganesha, faces neglect. Cracks have appeared. The temple does not receive formal protection from archaeological or heritage authorities, leaving it vulnerable to further decay.

“Restoration efforts should be made, ensuring that the repairs are true to the original design and materials. Such careful preservation would not only maintain the temple’s historical value but also ensure it remains a place of spiritual significance for generations to come,” INTACH Bhopal chapter convener MM Upadhyay said. There is also an urgent need to address environmental threats the temple faces. Improved drainage systems and measures to control lake’s flooding can prevent further erosion, protecting the temple’s foundations from water damage, Upadhyay said.