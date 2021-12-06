World Expo in Dubai: MP delegation holds discussion over film city and institute with UAE investors

BHOPAL: Taking part in World Expo in Dubai, the MP delegation discussed with investors the prospects of setting up a film city and institute in the state inter alia, as per an official release.

As per the release, the government of Madhya Pradesh delegation led by minister, department of industrial policy and investment promotion (DIPIP) Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon had one-to-one meetings with UAE based investors/industry associations on Sunday.

On the side-lines of visit to World Expo, 2020, the delegation invited industry captains of various focus sectors of the State.

Minister along with senior officials discussed about various areas of collaborations between two countries and ensured about comprehensive support from the state government.

The delegation met with investors from food processing, tourism, apparel & sourcing, mining, IT/BPM, infrastructure and health care sectors as well as key industry associations from UAE.

During the meetings, minister Dattigaon and principal secretary, DIPIP Sanjay Kumar Shukla showcased the state’s strength, policies and business ecosystem for industries.

The release states, in recent years, Madhya Pradesh has taken significant strides for developing the infrastructure for enhancing the industrial climate of the State. The ideas related to procurement of raw materials, sourcing, retail, trade, and investments were exchanged.

