World Dance Day 2020: Putting best foot forward amid coronavirus pandemic

Covid-19 has devoured the delight of World Dance Day which falls on April

29, every year. Yet, some dancers in the city have decided to celebrate the day online and at home.

Bharatnatyam exponent Lata Singh Munshi told Free Press that it happens for the first time that they will dance at their homes on the day.

Lata who is recipient of Sikhar Samman said that dance is climax of happiness and it also helps to keep away from stress. So, she wants that all dancers across the world to urge people to dance in any style at their homes on the day and burn out stress of Covid-19.

There is no any fix day for dance, everyday is dance for me, she said. “I dance daily. In fact, nowadays I got much time for dance. I dance for inner peace and definitely I will celebrate the day by dancing at home,” said Lata, founder of Yaman Academy of Fine Arts, Bhopal.

Similarly, Kathak danseuse Rakhi Dubey who is in the field for 37 years said dance is worship for her and she can’t live without dance. “Every year, we used to celebrate the day in group but this year, it is not possible due to lockdown,” she said. She prepared a dance on a poem of film actor Amitabh Bachchan ‘Tum mujhe kab rokoge’ and some poems from Ravindranath Tagore’s Geetanjali. “She will post the video of dance on YouTube on the day,” said Rakhi who is taking online dance class during lockdown.

Director of Natrajan Performing Arts & Welfare Society Joy Vadhwani said that he will celebrate the day organising dance workshop through Intsagram and Zoom App. In the workshop, he will teach about folk dance and fitness dance to students. A dance drama, based on the importance of lockdown and social distancing will also be presented by him in Nautanki style. “We mostly teach children folk dance to connect them to their roots,” he said.

Founder of Natyashree Dance Group Kavita Saji said she said to prepare one minute dance for her students at their homes during lockdown. She said the dance will be in three forms including Mohiniattam, Bharatnayam and Kuchipudi. After selection, she will post the best dance on their Facebook and Instagram page on the dance day. “This is the best time and way to develop one’s own skills,” the Kavita said.