World Breastfeeding Week : ‘No Ghutti, No Honey; Breast Milk Best For Newborns’; UNICEF Workshop In Bhopal Busts Myths Surrounding Children Nutrition

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prem Bai, a resident of Bilkisganj in Sehore district near Bhopal, on being asked whether she understood the definition of nutrition and where her child got nourishment from, was taken aback for a while.

Then, gathering herself, she replied – a child gets nutrition from mother’s milk. And when a kid reaches the age of six months, he/she is fed pulse water and lentil snacks soaked in water.

Similarly, Rampur Bai, another villager, said that feeding cookies melted in water to a child can fulfil its nutritional needs.

Similar misconceptions about nutrition and breastfeeding were prevalent among the women who attended an awareness programme organised in Bilkisganj on the occasion of World Breastfeeding Week.

UNICEF specialist explained advantages of feeding the newborn during the first hour

UNICEF Nutrition Specialist Pushpa Awasthy shared information with the 50 attending women to dispel the myths and misconceptions. The programme was organised by Impact for Nutrition (I4N) – a corporate initiative in Madhya Pradesh supported by UNICEF and Jagran LakeCity University.

She explained the advantages of feeding the newborn infant during the first hour. Pushpa Awasthy said that the mother’s milk not only fills the stomach of the child but also sharpens his/her intelligence. She further stated that traditional food like honey, ‘ghutti’, and other liquids or semi-solids should not be given to the kid right after birth.

She said that lentils, rice, roti, vegetables, boiled potatoes, etc. can be given to the child by mashing them only when the kid is six months of age. Begin by feeding one to two teaspoonfuls to the baby, she advised.

'Mother’s milk is the best for the child'

Margaret Gwada, Chief of UNICEF Madhya Pradesh, said, “Mother’s milk is the best for the child, especially the first milk of the mother. Parents and grandparents are responsible for ensuring that the nutritional care related rights of all babies are fulfilled. To do so, all nursing women require assistance at home, in the community, and at work.”

“We will try our best to take the message and information received in this programme to every household,” Bilkisganj sarpanch Rajesh Jangde said.

Students from Jagran LakeCity University performed a short play illustrating the significance of nutrition. Tanmay, a JLU student, recited an interesting poem about his mother.

The members of Mahashakti Seva Kendra – local women’s organisation - honoured the participating guests by tying rakhi. They created these unique rakhis, dedicating them to the ‘mothers and kids’.

