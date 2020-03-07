Women’s Day 2020: Tough with wrongdoers and soft to do-gooders, meet Prachi Rajput, in charge of Shakti squad Sehore

Sehore: Prachi Rajput, the name echoes and miscreants change their way. Rajput is the Subedar of batch 2016 and is the district in charge of Shakti squad. She is a darling to the young women out there in the district. Sehore district police constituted Shakti squad in 2019 with women security in mind. Rajput not only keeps the women secure but also empowers them to ensure their security. Rajput told Free Press she was being stalked on Facebook by a boy back in school. The cyber cell of the police department came to her aid when she filed a complaint against the stalker. That was when it struck her to become a police officer, recalls Rajput. She has by now booked a number of miscreants and stalkers in the district. She said the women could be liberated only if they determine. They are no more helpless. They themselves are their strength.