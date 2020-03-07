Women’s Day 2020: Tough with wrongdoers and soft to do-gooders, meet Prachi Rajput, in charge of Shakti squad Sehore

Sehore: Prachi Rajput, the name echoes and miscreants change their way. Rajput is the Subedar of batch 2016 and is the district in charge of Shakti squad. She is a darling to the young women out there in the district. Sehore district police constituted Shakti squad in 2019 with women security in mind. Rajput not only keeps the women secure but also empowers them to ensure their security. Rajput told Free Press she was being stalked on Facebook by a boy back in school. The cyber cell of the police department came to her aid when she filed a complaint against the stalker. That was when it struck her to become a police officer, recalls Rajput. She has by now booked a number of miscreants and stalkers in the district. She said the women could be liberated only if they determine. They are no more helpless. They themselves are their strength.
Loving mother and an upright inspector
Manisha Chaudhary, a police inspector of batch 2013, is deputed at the control room of Dial 100 in Sehore. She is not only an ardent police officer but also a devoted mother. She carries along her three-year-old boy to office. She attends and transfers around 40 calls a day. She has been carrying along her child since he was one. Staff also aided her handling the boy. She is also a great homemaker and manages all the household chores on her own. She has been felicitated by superintendent of police SS Chouhan. Chaudhary told Free Press she wanted to be a banker as kid. She said girls have become more independent than before. They should know how to grab opportunities, she added.
