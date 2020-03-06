Women's Day 2020: The root cause of gender inequality lies in patriarchal system, says Raka Arya, NLIU Associate Professor

BHOPAL: Patriarchal system is at the root of gender inequality in Indian society, said Associate Professor, Political Science, NLIU, Bhopal Raka Arya while speaking on ‘Women’s Rights’ at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal.

She said, “According to Article 14 of the Indian Constitution states; the men and women both are equal. Under Article 15, women have the right to justice against discrimination.”

She emphasised on the need to promote gender equality and said that, nothing will change unless people’s mindset is changed.

Dr Arya said, “Have you ever seen playing drums or flageolet around your neighborhood or vicinity at the birth of a daughter? Many may not have seen. In fact, we are proud to be Indians of the 21st century, celebrate happiness when a son is born and be quiet if a daughter is born. Our society is a double standard society where our thoughts and preaching are different from our works. The root cause of gender inequality in Indian society lies in this patriarchal system.”

She gave an example of Vishakha Guidelines, Bhanwari Bai Case, Nirbhaya Case and said that, “The laws of the country are designed to protect, safety and empower of the women. There is a need to implement them properly.”

“The drawback in our society is that there is a need to change civic sense and mindset among the people and if the laws are implemented properly there will definitely be a change,” she added.

This lecture was chaired by D.S. Rao, Head of the office, IGRMS.