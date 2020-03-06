Women's Day 2020: Long way to go for gender equality in India, says Aastha Gill

BHOPAL: India has a long way to go before she achieves gender equality on a par with the developed nations of the world, said playback singer Aastha Gill.

Aastha who is known for her singles DJ Wale Babu, Buzz and Naagin said the above statement in an interaction with media persons at a local hotel on Thursday.

Aastha, who is here to participate in ‘Planet Engineering – 2020’, the annual tech fest of LNCT University, said that the youth love remix songs based on golden oldies. “We produce what the people want,” she said.

She said that if she had not been a singer, she would have been an excellent advertisement designer. She said that her attractive personality and beauty were gifts from her parents.

Aastha said that consistency was the key to success in any field. “You should never give up. You should continue to strive for success,” she said. Aastha said that in view of the growing competition in all fields, it is essential to stay put.”

She said that she likes all kinds of songs – whether old or new and that she does not want to confine herself to a particular kind of music. She said that the choice of the audience is ever-changing and for those in the field, it is imperative to hunt for new styles and forms of music.

Besides, she presented some of her popular dance numbers including ‘Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai…,’ ‘Angrezi Beat Te…,’ ‘ Sara India…,’ ‘Nagin Dhin Dhin,’ and ‘Aaj Ki Raat…,’ in the concert ‘Celebrity Night’ which engrossed the audience mainly youngsters.