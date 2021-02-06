With icy winds from the north-west, chill returns to Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: A chill spell returned to Madhya Pradesh with a sharp drop in the day, as well as night, temperature on Saturday. Due to the dry and icy winds blowing in from the north-west direction, the minimum temperature may further drop by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius. The drop in the day and night temperatures ranged up to 5.0 degrees Celsius. According to the meteorological department, due to the icy winds blowing on from the northern belt, the temperature dropped in Madhya Pradesh and it will continue to drop further. Bhopal had poor visibility and it was hardly 50 metres due to a thick fog which enveloped the city.

Bhopal recorded a drop of 1.7 degrees Celsius in the day temperature, which bsettled at 23.4 degrees Celsius, while it recorded a drop of 2.5 degrees Celsius in the night temperature, which settled at 11.1 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded a drop of 2.4 degrees Celsius in the night temperature, which was 11.2 degrees Celsius.

In the districts

Umaria recorded a drop of 5.5 degrees Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 25.1 degrees Celsius, while Pachmarhi recorded a drop of 5.2 degrees Celsius in the day temperature at 20.0 degrees Celsius, while it recorded a night temperature of 9.0 degrees Celsius after a fall of 1.0 degree Celsius. Betul recorded a drop of 4.5 degrees Celsius in the day temperature at 24.5 degrees Celsius. Khandwa recorded a drop of 4.0 degrees Celsius at 27.1 degrees Celsius. Jabalpur recorded a fall of 4.6 degrees Celsius at 24.3 degrees Celsius, while Chhindwara recorded a drop of 3.7 degrees Celsius in the day temperature at 24.5 degrees Celsius.

Similarly, Tikamgarh recorded a drop of 5.0 degrees Celsius in the night temperature at 9.0 degrees Celsius, while Nowgaon recorded a drop of 4.3 degrees Celsius in the night temperature at 9.5 degrees Celsius. Dhar recorded a drop of 4.7 degrees Celsius, while Rajgarh recorded a drop of 4.5 degrees Celsius and Shajapur recorded a drop of 4.8 degrees Celsius in the night temperature.