Madhya Pradesh: Biting cold to return to state by weekend

Bhopal: Mercury is slowly making an upward move in the state, however, the weatherman has warned of biting cold in the next two-three days.

Night temperature recorded a sharp rise of about 5.0 degree Celsius, however, day temperature recorded a marginal drop. GD Mishra, senior officer of Meteorological department, said, “The minimum temperature has increased over parts of Madhya Pradesh. The condition is likely to prevail for the couple of days. A spell of biting cold will return after two to three days. Sharp rise is attributed to western disturbance which caused cloudy weather and it is due to an induced cyclonic circulation over northwest Rajasthan.”

Sharp rise in night temperature was recorded all over state on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday. Maximum rise of 4.8 degree Celsius was recorded in Gwalior which recorded 13.8 degree Celsius after the rise. Khajuraho recorded 4.0 degree Celsius in night temperature settled at 11.8 degree Celsius.

Bhopal recorded rise of 3.0 degree Celsius in night temperature settled at 14.2 degree Celsius while it recorded day temperature of 31.4 degree Celsius after drop of 1.3 degree Celsius. Indore recorded 2.4 degree Celsius in night temperature settled at 15.4 degree Celsius night temperature while it recorded day temperature of 28.8 degree Celsius after drop of 2.6 degree Celsius.

Pachmarhi recorded night temperature of 8.4 degree Celsius after rise of 2.8 degree Celsius. Datia recorded rise of 3.3 degree Celsius in night temperature which settled at 12.6 degree Celsius. Raisen recorded rise of 3.4 degree Celsius at 11.4 degree Celsius (night temperature). Satna recorded 12.4 degree Celsius night temperature after rise of 3.5 degree Celsius. Umaria recorded 7.9 degree Celsius night temperature after rise of 1.9 degree Celsius while Tikamgarh recorded rise of 2.9 degree Celsius at 13.6 degree Celsius.