Will Continue To Work For Khurai Development: Bhupendra Singh

Khurai (Madhya Pradesh): Bhupendra Singh has said he will work more for the development of Khurai than he was previously doing. He made the statement at a meeting with the party working from Khurai city and rural areas. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is going to inaugurate Khurai Mahotsav on January 15, Bhupendra Singh said, adding that he is committed to work for the success of the festival. The residents of Khurai and party workers welcomed Singh on his first trip to the constituency after the election.

The former minister said that Yadav visited Dohela festival in Khurai six years ago. He further said that when he was the in-charge minister of Ujjain he had an opportunity to work with Yadav during Simhastha and other big events.

According to Singh, the Chief Minister is coming to Khurai at 4pm on Monday to inaugurate Khurai festival. He said that the Chief Minister would be given a rousing welcome after his arrival at the helipad in Quila Maidan. Singh further said that the name of Dohela festival had been changed to Khurai festival to give fame to the district across the country. He attributed BJP’s victory to the welfare projects of the Centre and the state and said the big win gave bigger responsibility to the party.

The time has come to work hard to solve the people’s problems, he said, adding that the Congress launched a negative campaigning in the election. The party tried to display that they would win the polls and tighten the noose around everyone, Singh said, adding that the BJP is never satisfied with any victory or disappointed about any defeat.

Singh, together with collector Deepak Arya and superintendent of police Abhishek Tiwari, inspected the venue where the Khurai festival will be held. Artistes from Mumbai will perform at the festival. On January 16, BJP’s state president VD Sharma will visit the venue and on January 17 School Education and Transport Rao Uday Pratap will attend the programme.