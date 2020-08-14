Why MP corona samples tested in Gujarat, asks Congress MLA N P Prajapati

The former speaker N P Prajapati has raised questions over sending coronavirus test samples to the Gujarat-based company. The Congress leader also questioned the functioning of the pro tem speaker and demanded convening of the Assembly session to elect the Speaker.

The swab samples of coronavirus suspects collected from all across the state are brought to Bhopal and then sent to Ahmedabad for testing, this is bizarre, said the Congress leader while addressing media persons here on Friday. Why are the samples of MP residents being sent to neighbouring state for testing, is there any vested interest in play, asked the former speaker. This shows the blatant carelessness and negligence on the part of the government, he added.