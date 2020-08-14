Latest Coronavirus vaccine update: Bharat Biotech says first round of clinical trials for Covaxin are 'succesful'

It has been revealed that Covaxin, the vaccine being developed by Bharat Biotech, with the aid of Indian Council of Medical Research to battle the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 has shown successful phase 1 results, the Economic Times reported on Friday.

According to the report, 375 people were tested across 12 sites in the country. Two doses of the vaccine are being administered into volunteers.

However, there are several more trials that are required to be done before the vaccine is available in the market. Phase 2 involves testing a larger group of people from different age groups and Phase 3 will involve testing of an even larger group, as the Oxford vaccine has revealed.

Notably, a number of people on Twitter were excited, although there were others who felt that India was rushing into producing its vaccine, as this National Herald article has revealed.