Why minorities in Pakistan and Bangladesh has reduced drastically in last 70 years, asks HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

BHOPAL: HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nihshank' said that India will provide protection to minorities who are victim of religious persecution in other countries.

Those, who are creating ruckus protesting the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) must reply as why minorities in Pakistan and Bangladesh has reduced drastically in last 70 years, asked the minister. The minister was addressing a programme organised to mark the death anniversary of renowned journalist and nationalist thinker Manikchandra Vajpayee, popularly known as Mamaji, at Samanvay Bhavan on Friday.

Population of minorities in Pakistan has reduced to 3.7 per cent from 23 per cent in 1947. while in Bangladesh (then East Pakistan), it was 22 per cent in 1947 which was reduced to 7.9 per cent by 2011, he claimed. On the other hand, the "liberal character" of India has been an example for the world, and "that was why the minorities, Muslim population in India, which must have been nine percent something at that time, has now reached 14 per cent," he added.

“We must give strong reply to those who are creative negative environment in country and are making educational institutes a place of hatred.”

Recalling the contribution of Manikchandra Vajpayee, he said, “Mamaji was combination of a journalist, a teacher and a sangh pracharak and had great observation skill. He also advocated not to mix views in news and maintained fairness and objectivity in journalism. His principle of news writing is most relevant today.”

Thinker Dr Mahesh Sharma said, “Controversy over CAB and NRC has come up because of misinformation. Society becomes victim of misinformation when it does not have proper practice of study and research.”

Union minister for agriculture, rural development and Panchayati Raj Narendra Singh Tomar, on the occasion, recalled the contribution of Mamaji and said his vision and views will guide next generations. His words also inspired for doing better for the society.