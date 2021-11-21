Why is police commissionerate system necessary for better law and order?

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced to implement the police commissionerate system in two most populated cities- Bhopal and Indore- of Madhya Pradesh.

The police commissionerate system, which has been discussed in Madhya Pradesh for a long time and previous governments had also announced to implement it, empowers the police officers to take faster decisions regarding urban-centric issues.

Many states including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and others have replaced the ‘dual control system’ with the police commissionerate system.

Sources in Chouhan's office claimed that the commissionerate system is expected to be implemented from April, 2022.

“It has been announced by the Chief Minister today. Now, the government will chalk out a draft as to how it will be implemented. And, there are also certain formalities to complete before implementing it,” the officer said.

What is the police commissionerate system?

According to the 7th schedule of the Constitution, the police are under state list, therefore a state has power to have control over it.

In Madhya Pradesh, the ‘dual control system’ exists. Under the ‘dual control system’, a district superintendent of police has to work with district magistrate (DM) and also depends on the DM for magisterial permissions.

For instance, before taking any action regarding maintaining the law and order and preventive arrests, the police are required to take permission from the magistrates.

On the other hand, the police commissionerate system will empower the commissioner of Police (CP) with certain magisterial powers including control, licensing and regulations.

A senior police officer says magisterial powers such as issuing order for preventive arrests, imposition of section 144 of CrPc, permission of protests or rallies, exerterning habitual offenders from regions etc will be transferred to police.

“All such magisterial powers will be transferred to the Commissioner of Police. This will improve police response to deal with the law and order situations. And, this will also help to fix the accountability in case of any mismanagement

in the law and order situation. Under the ‘dual control system’, if there is any mismanagement in dealing with the law and order situation, the police and the administration get busy in the blame game. As a result, people suffer” the officer said.

Structure of commissionerate system

A deputy inspector general of police (DIG) rank or above officer will be appointed as Commissioner of Police (CP). And, CP will be assisted by special commissioner, joint commissioner, additional commissioner and deputy commissioner.

According to the commissionerate system implemented in various states, the CP will directly report to the government, in place of DM.

Why is it important?

A retired IPS officer posted at a commission says the dual control system adversely impacts the police’s response and efficiency while dealing with law and order situations and also controlling crimes in a populated city.

“A district magistrate is under huge workload, as he/she is responsible for implementing all the government’s schemes. Hence, involvement of a district collector in law and order apparently diverts his or her attention from development obligations,” the officer said.

For instance, the officer says, the cases related to externing notorious criminals remain pending before a DM for a long time, as the DM is occupied in different obligations.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 02:31 PM IST