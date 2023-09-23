'Welfare Board For Street Vendors To Be Set' - Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced to set up Welfare Board for the street vendors. They will be given Identity Cards for selling goods on the streets in villages and cities.

No local market fees charged from them. Hawkers Corners will be developed for them and bank loan up to Rs. 1 Lakh will be made available to street vendors. Upon returning a bank loan of 50k rupees, enabling them to expand their business continuously.

Chouhan addressed a gathering of street vendors at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal. The Chief Minister visited the stalls of street vendors and tasted various dishes while talking to them.

Chouhan also distributed the benefits PM Swannidhi scheme to them. The beneficiaries of the scheme, Priyanka Joshi and Pintu Vishwakarma, shared their experiences."

CM for Expanding Business Activities

The Chief Minister said that the PM Swanidhi scheme and the Chief Minister Rural Street Vendor Loan Scheme have been implemented for the economic empowerment of street vendors.

These schemes have been implemented with an aim of providing loans to them without any hassle and burden of interest, so that they can expand their business activities.

Many beneficiaries have earned more than expected. The Prime Minister's Street Vendor Scheme provides a loan of 10 thousand rupees through banks, with the state government providing the guarantee.

There is a facility to receive a loan of 20 thousand rupees on repaying ten thousand rupees and 50 thousand rupees on repaying 20 thousand rupees. This facility will help them make continuous progress and become self-reliant.

The Chief Minister said that he is leading the government like a family head. The State Government is conducting welfare activities for every member of the family. The Ladli Bahna Yojana was initiated with an aim of empowering women so that they do not depend on others in difficult circumstances.

The amount has been increased to Rs. 1250 per month from October. It will further increase to Rs. 3000 per month. Families excluded from the PM Housing Scheme will be given housing facility under the Chief Minister Housing Scheme. The state government has also arranged for providing gas cylinders to sisters for 450 rupees and paying the increased electricity bills of families."

Mission Poverty Eradication

Chouhan said that it requires entreprise to eradicate poverty and improve family's economy. The state government will support such persons on every step. Land pattas will be given to every poor person to live on the state's land.

The state government is providing encouragement and assistance at every level for children's education. The meritorious students are being given laptops and e-scooties. Changing people's lives is the mission of State Government, he added.

MLA Krishna Gaur, Additional Chief Secretary of Panchayat and Rural Development Malay Srivastava, Principle Secretary of Urban Administration and Housing Neeraj Mandaloi and other public representatives.