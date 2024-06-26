Weather Updates: Monsoon Covers Almost Entire Madhya Pradesh | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The South West Monsoon has covered almost all the regions of Madhya Pradesh. Light to moderate Monsoon rain drenched most places of state in the last 24 hours. Weather department has forecast rainfall in different districts of the state in the next twenty four hours. Weather department said that as of now, two cyclonic circulations are prevailing and owing to them, rainfall activities will receive fillip across the state.

First Cyclonic Circulation is prevailing over Gujarat and second one in North West Rajasthan. Weatherman has forecast intense rains in places including Shivpuri, Gwalior, Morena, Datia, Guna, Neemuch, Niwari, Orcha and Tikamgarh. The thunder activities accompanied by light showers are likely to take place in few places of Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Ujjain, Dewas and other areas.

As far as Bhopal district is concerned, there was no rainfall activity throughout the day on Wednesday. Due to this, the humidity level rose substantially, and people faced a tough time. The daytime heat was similar to that of the summer season. Bhopal’s maximum temperature settled at 37.6 degrees Celsius. Gwalior recorded a maximum temperature of 40.1 deg/Cel, Shivpuri 39 deg/Cel, Damoh 40 deg/Cel, and Jabalpur 38.8 deg/Cel.

Rain Records

Dhar 54 mm

Chhindwara 40 mm

Kalapipal 48 mm

Pansemal 44.6 mm

Bamori 43 mm

Depalpur 42.8 mm

Jawad 35.3 mm

Harda 36.6 mm

Shivpuri 24 mm

Shujalpur 15 mm

Piparia 10.3 mm

*Rain in mm in last 24 hours