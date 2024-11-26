WCD Minister Nirmala Bhuria Launches ‘Hum Honge Kamyaab’ To Prevent Gender-Based Violence

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Women and Child Development Minister Nirmala Bhuria has said that today is the era of social media, hence there is a need to pay special attention to the safety of women and girls on social media platforms.

It is the need of the hour to educate all the youth especially girls and women about social media literacy, digital extortion and online gender violence, she says.

Bhuria was speaking the inaugural-day of the two-day event ‘Consultation Mahila Suraksha Samvad: Uniting for Women's Safety and Empowerment,’ organised by Women and Child Development Department and Sky Social at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Center in the city on Monday.

She highlighted the significance of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, emphasizing the importance of convergence across departments and collective action to combat violence against women. The minister launched a fortnight awareness campaign ‘Hum Honge Kamyaab’ to prevent gender-based violence (November 25 to December 10).

Principal Secretary of the Department Rashmi Arun Shami, emphasized the department's dedication to the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

Special Director General of Police, Women Crime Branch, Pragya Richa Shrivastava said “We should try to change from 'I' to 'We'. Through this fortnight, all women should adopt the slogan 'Main Nari Hoon Aur Kabhi Naa Haree Hoon'.”

IPS Vineet Kapoor shared insights on community policing and its role in creating safer environments for women and children, focusing on proactive engagement at the grassroots level. Srishti Pragat, Founder of Sky Social, stressed the need for collaborative efforts and partnerships to address the multi-faceted challenges of GBV.

Commissioner, WCD, Sufia Farooqi Wali discussed One Stop Center and explored how these facilities provide comprehensive support to survivors, demonstrating their impact as a critical safety net, she added.

Key discussions also revolved around Mission Shakti, addressing the need to tackle root causes of violence from childhood and extend solutions to emerging challenges like online abuse and technology-driven gender violence. Together, these conversations laid the foundation for actionable strategies to promote women’s safety and empowerment.