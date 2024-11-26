 WCD Minister Nirmala Bhuria Launches ‘Hum Honge Kamyaab’ To Prevent Gender-Based Violence
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalWCD Minister Nirmala Bhuria Launches ‘Hum Honge Kamyaab’ To Prevent Gender-Based Violence

WCD Minister Nirmala Bhuria Launches ‘Hum Honge Kamyaab’ To Prevent Gender-Based Violence

She highlighted the significance of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, emphasizing the importance of convergence across departments and collective action to combat violence against women.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 07:15 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Women and Child Development Minister Nirmala Bhuria has said that today is the era of social media, hence there is a need to pay special attention to the safety of women and girls on social media platforms.

It is the need of the hour to educate all the youth especially girls and women about social media literacy, digital extortion and online gender violence, she says.

Bhuria was speaking the inaugural-day of the two-day event ‘Consultation Mahila Suraksha Samvad: Uniting for Women's Safety and Empowerment,’ organised by Women and Child Development Department and Sky Social at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Center in the city on Monday. 

Read Also
'MP Has All Possibilities To Attract Investors Across Country, Globe On Large scale,' Says, MP Chief...
article-image

She highlighted the significance of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, emphasizing the importance of convergence across departments and collective action to combat violence against women.  The minister launched a fortnight awareness campaign ‘Hum Honge Kamyaab’ to prevent gender-based violence (November 25 to December 10).

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: BJP Gains Momentum With 5 Independent MLAs, Seeks 8 More For Majority
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: BJP Gains Momentum With 5 Independent MLAs, Seeks 8 More For Majority
Bombay HC Paves Way For Redevelopment Of 84-Year-Old Matunga Kapol Society
Bombay HC Paves Way For Redevelopment Of 84-Year-Old Matunga Kapol Society
Bombay HC Raps Police For Ignoring Magistrate's Order To File FIR In Suicide Case, Imposes ₹20,000 Fine On State
Bombay HC Raps Police For Ignoring Magistrate's Order To File FIR In Suicide Case, Imposes ₹20,000 Fine On State
Mumbai: 43-Year-Old Man Sentenced To Life For Wife’s Murder Despite Son Turning Hostile As Witness
Mumbai: 43-Year-Old Man Sentenced To Life For Wife’s Murder Despite Son Turning Hostile As Witness

Principal Secretary of the Department Rashmi Arun Shami, emphasized the department's dedication to the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

Special Director General of Police, Women Crime Branch, Pragya Richa Shrivastava said  “We should try to change from 'I' to 'We'. Through this fortnight, all women should adopt the slogan 'Main Nari Hoon Aur Kabhi Naa Haree Hoon'.”

Read Also
Constitution Day: Book No 659 In MP Vidhan Sabha Library Is Constitution’s Original Replica
article-image

IPS Vineet Kapoor shared insights on community policing and its role in creating safer environments for women and children, focusing on proactive engagement at the grassroots level. Srishti Pragat, Founder of Sky Social, stressed the need for collaborative efforts and partnerships to address the multi-faceted challenges of GBV.

Commissioner, WCD,  Sufia Farooqi Wali discussed One Stop Center and explored how these facilities provide comprehensive support to survivors, demonstrating their impact as a critical safety net, she added. 

Key discussions also revolved around Mission Shakti, addressing the need to tackle root causes of violence from childhood and extend solutions to emerging challenges like online abuse and technology-driven gender violence.  Together, these conversations laid the foundation for actionable strategies to promote women’s safety and empowerment.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Snag-Hit Vande Bharat: 11-Hour Delay Sparks Passenger Protest At Rani Kamlapati Station

Snag-Hit Vande Bharat: 11-Hour Delay Sparks Passenger Protest At Rani Kamlapati Station

CM Mohan Yadav UK Tour: CM Seeks Global Investment For Madhya Pradesh During His Visit

CM Mohan Yadav UK Tour: CM Seeks Global Investment For Madhya Pradesh During His Visit

WCD Minister Nirmala Bhuria Launches ‘Hum Honge Kamyaab’ To Prevent Gender-Based Violence

WCD Minister Nirmala Bhuria Launches ‘Hum Honge Kamyaab’ To Prevent Gender-Based Violence

Swachh Survekshan Neglected: Civic Body Unable To Address Areas Requiring Special Attention

Swachh Survekshan Neglected: Civic Body Unable To Address Areas Requiring Special Attention

World Heritage Week: Temple That Gave Narsinghpur Its Name Is Deteriorating

World Heritage Week: Temple That Gave Narsinghpur Its Name Is Deteriorating