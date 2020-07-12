Watch: With Amitabh Bachchan in hospital, Madhya Pradesh organisation holds puja for actor's recovery

Actor Amitabh Bachchan had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday and has been admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. As per later updates, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have also tested positive, as have their daughter Aaradhya.

Following the news, thousands of fans as well as friends have wished them a speedy recovery. Many concerned fans had also prayed for the actor's health and well-being. Some in Madhya Pradesh however seem to have taken things a step further.

The Sanskriti Bachao Manch on Sunday conducted a puja, praying for Amitabh Bachchan's health. Shekhar Tiwari, the Chairman of the organisation said that the puja had been organised to seek health benefits for the actor. The group performed Rudrabhishek at the Maa Vaishno Dham Adarsh ​​Nava Durga Temple for Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan.