Watch: Villagers in Dindori thrash revenue officer, allege of assault

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): The revenue inspector who reached village Kharghana was accused of assault by a rural woman and her family.

A video of the same also went viral where the injured woman was seen making serious allegations against the revenue officer.

However, the revenue officer claimed that when enquired about illegal possessions of the family, the woman and her family began verbal spat and turned violent.

Both the Revenue Inspector and the injured women lodged a complaint with the Dindori police station.

Notably, a team of revenue staff including police personnel, reached village Khargahna under the Dindori Kotwali police station area.

According to the Revenue Inspector of Gadasarai, Gurudas Mehra, on the orders of the Bajag Tehsildar reached village Khargahna with Halka Patwari in the case of 250 encroachments and ordered the families to remove the illegal possessions.

The families began to quarrel with us, and no sooner, the woman and her family got angry and start beating and abusing us, said Gurudas Mehra, Revenue Inspector Gadasarai.

Injured Krishna Kumari Sendram reached Dindori police station and accused the Revenue Inspector of beating her with sticks, making serious allegations.

However, on the complaint of both parties, the Dindori Kotwali police have started investigating the matter.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 01:23 AM IST