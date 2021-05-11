Watch videos: Heart patient beaten brutally during corona curfew in Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man, who is a heart patient, was beaten brutally by a police team in Chhatarpur district. The incident took place at Chowk Bazar under Kotwali police station of district on Monday night, sources said on Tuesday.

Though a video showing police personnel assaulting the victim went viral on social media, superintendent of police (SP) Sachin Sharma said that allegation was baseless.

The victim has been identified as Jitu Chourasiya, 30, a resident of Hatwara locality of the town.

Talking to reporters, Chourasiya said he had gone to purchase medicine and milk at a shop situated near Govardhan talkies area. “While I was returning home, I was stopped by a police team near Chowk Bazaar. When I stopped my two-wheeler, sub-inspector DD Shakya started beating me. I tried to explain that I am suffering from a serious disease and had gone to purchase milk and medicine, but they didn’t listen,” he said.