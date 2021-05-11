Watch videos: Heart patient beaten brutally during corona curfew in Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man, who is a heart patient, was beaten brutally by a police team in Chhatarpur district. The incident took place at Chowk Bazar under Kotwali police station of district on Monday night, sources said on Tuesday.
Though a video showing police personnel assaulting the victim went viral on social media, superintendent of police (SP) Sachin Sharma said that allegation was baseless.
The victim has been identified as Jitu Chourasiya, 30, a resident of Hatwara locality of the town.
Talking to reporters, Chourasiya said he had gone to purchase medicine and milk at a shop situated near Govardhan talkies area. “While I was returning home, I was stopped by a police team near Chowk Bazaar. When I stopped my two-wheeler, sub-inspector DD Shakya started beating me. I tried to explain that I am suffering from a serious disease and had gone to purchase milk and medicine, but they didn’t listen,” he said.
He accused two more police constables of beating him and damaging his vehicle. “They damaged my two-wheeler. I pleaded to allow me to go home, but they kept beating me,” he said.
When contacted, Sub Inspector DD Shakya said it was a routine checking because of corona curfew. “When we stopped him, he misbehaved with police personnel and also abused them. We didn’t beat him,” he said.
Superintendent of police Chhatarpur Sachin Sharma said allegations are baseless. “When we asked him to provide his medical certificate to know if he is suffering from heart disease, he couldn’t,” he said, refusing to comment as to why the man was assaulted.
In the video that went viral on social media, the man was seen being dragged by SI Shakya. The victim is showing marks of bypass surgery that he underwent recently in one of the videos.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)