Watch video: Youth climbs on a tower regarding his demands from the government

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A youth climbed on a BSNL tower regarding his several demands from the government in the Royal Market area of state capital Bhopal on Tuesday evening. He has also waved a tricolour from the tower.

The youth has been identified as Arjun Jallal. According to the sources, the youth has climbed on the tower since 4 pm. On getting the information the police rushed to the spot and tried to convince the youth.

A youth has climbed on a BSNL tower regarding his several demands from the government in the Royal Market area of state capital Bhopal. He has also waved tricolour from the tower. pic.twitter.com/xH0x5kmZV9 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) September 21, 2021

Meanwhile, Shahjahanabad police station in charge Zaheer Khan has also climbed on the tower to convince and to land the youth. During this, the fire brigade team was also present at the spot.

The youth has issued a pamphlet in which he has mentioned his 16 demands from the government. He has also announced a public gathering in Jamburi Maidan, Anand Nagar, Bhopal on October 1.

Later on, The police have convinced the youth and have landed him from the tower after the efforts of four hours.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 08:34 PM IST