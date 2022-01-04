Watch Video: Wearing mask is a task, it is lady doctor versus tehsildar in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Lady doctor asking a tehsildar the reasons for not wearing a mask kicked up a row at Gwalior railway station on Monday evening.

A CCTV video of the incident went going viral on social media. According to reports, a team of doctors were deployed at Gwalior railway station for testing of COVID 19 amid omicron scare.

Dr Jyoti was checking the passengers arriving at the railway station. The Tehsildar without wearing a mask was leaving from the exit gate of the railway station. As soon as Dr Jyoti stopped him and asked him about not wearing a mask, the Tehsildar agitated and had a dispute with the lady doctor.

The lady doctor also claimed that the Tehsildar not only misbehaved with her but also threatened her. The tehsildar left the station without admitting his mistake, she said.

Soon after the incident all the doctors gathered and reached the GRP police station and lodged a complaint against the Tehsildar. The doctors had also clicked a photo of the vehicle of the tehsildar.

GRP DSP Shobha Shrivastav said that a complaint has been registered against the tehsildar. CCTV footage of the incident has been extracted. The officials were trying to gather information about the tehsildar. An action would be taken according to the probe report, Shrivastav added.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 03:59 PM IST