e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Novak Djokovic has received a medical exemption and will play the Australian OpenSensex surges 672 points, investors get richer by Rs 5 lakh crore in 2 daysBulli Bai App Case: The 21-year-old man arrested by Mumbai Police Cyber Cell has been identified as Vishal Kumar Jha
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 03:59 PM IST

Watch Video: Wearing mask is a task, it is lady doctor versus tehsildar in Gwalior

A CCTV video of the incident went going viral on social media.
FP News Service
snap from the CCTV viral video |

snap from the CCTV viral video |

Advertisement

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Lady doctor asking a tehsildar the reasons for not wearing a mask kicked up a row at Gwalior railway station on Monday evening.

A CCTV video of the incident went going viral on social media. According to reports, a team of doctors were deployed at Gwalior railway station for testing of COVID 19 amid omicron scare.

Dr Jyoti was checking the passengers arriving at the railway station. The Tehsildar without wearing a mask was leaving from the exit gate of the railway station. As soon as Dr Jyoti stopped him and asked him about not wearing a mask, the Tehsildar agitated and had a dispute with the lady doctor.

The lady doctor also claimed that the Tehsildar not only misbehaved with her but also threatened her. The tehsildar left the station without admitting his mistake, she said.

Soon after the incident all the doctors gathered and reached the GRP police station and lodged a complaint against the Tehsildar. The doctors had also clicked a photo of the vehicle of the tehsildar.

GRP DSP Shobha Shrivastav said that a complaint has been registered against the tehsildar. CCTV footage of the incident has been extracted. The officials were trying to gather information about the tehsildar. An action would be taken according to the probe report, Shrivastav added.

ALSO READ

Gwalior: Patients lying on floor, dog on bed in government hospital, video goes viral Gwalior: Patients lying on floor, dog on bed in government hospital, video goes viral
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 03:59 PM IST
Advertisement