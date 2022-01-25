Watch video: verbal spat between Sadhvi Pragya Thakur and Collector Bhopal over mazar on VIP Road

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a verbal spat between Member of Parliament from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur and Collector Bhopal has gone viral on social media.

The video is said to be from District Road Safety meeting held at district Panchyat Office, Bhopal on Monday.

Thakur, in viral video, is heard taking objections on religious structures on VIP said. “There has been a pucca structure come up in Upper Lake near Ret Ghat. On VIP road, another religious structure has come up. It all must be removed with immediate effects, as all of them are constructed encroaching government lands,” Thakur is heard saying in the viral video.

In a separate video that also went viral on social media, Thakur said, “Koi bhi Hara Pot Kar Chadar Chada Jata hai, VIP Road Par Bhi Aisa Hua Hain.”

Taking objection, Collector Bhopal Avinash Lavania said that Mazar was existed there when VIP road was being constructed. “We developed footpath there, as we had to widen the road. It didn’t come overnight,” Avania responded when Thakur questioned as to why footpath was developed if there was a mazar.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 01:16 PM IST