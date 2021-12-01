Watch video: Usurers ask me to hand over my daughter to them to get rid of loan, says fed up woman in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Harassed by shylocks, a woman from Gwalior has threatened to commit suicide along with her family members if the administration fails to take action against the usurers.

She has released a video, urging chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and police officials to help her wriggle out of the clutches of the moneylenders.

In the video message, she claimed that moneylenders had told her to hand over her daughter to them in case she failed to pay the loan.

The woman identified herself as Shashi Gupta, wife of Rajesh Gupta, a resident of Murar locality of Gwalior.

“My husband had returned money to moneylenders, but they kept harassing him. She went missing from home on July 31, 2020. I have lodged a missing person complaint at Murar police station but no action has been taken so far,” the woman claimed.

She added that moneylenders had been threatening her and her family members of dire consequences. “I have also lodged a complaint at Murar police station about the threats I have been receiving but to no avail,” she said, adding that she along with her family members are staying at her daughter’s house.

“If action is not taken against the moneylenders, I along with my entire family members will commit suicide as we have no option left,” she added.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Rajesh Dandotiya said that he had received the viral video. “A team has been sent to verify her address. Strict action will be taken against culprits,” he told the Free Press Journal.

Notably, five members of a family committed suicide by consuming poisonous substance in Bhopal, couple of days back. Similarly, a man committed suicide in Sehore.

