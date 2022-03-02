Watch video: Union Minister Scindia reaches Ukraine, meets Indian students

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia reached the Ukraine border and met with the Indian students in Bucharest.

Scindia interacted with the students and assured them to evacuate from there soon. A video of the moment went viral on social media.

Scindia was spotted talking to a student in marathi language in the viral video.

He told students that four flights will be left from there in which over 1000 students would be evacuated at a time. He told them no need to worry he would take care of them.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 11:05 AM IST