Bhopal

Updated on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 01:26 PM IST

Watch video: Truck driver puts his life at risk, drives burning truck to save lives

Staff Reporter
Betul (Madhya Pradesh): A truck driver in Betul district on Sunday morning drove a burning truck for around half-an-kilometre, averting a major mishap.

According to truck driver Sitaram Yadav, the truck was laden with maize. It was going from Betul to Amarawati in Maharashtra.

While passing through a residential locality, a passer-by informed Yadav about the fire.

Without caring for his life, Yadav drove the burning truck for more than 500 metres and took it away from the residential area.

On getting information, a fire brigade team from Multai fire station rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

Fire official Manoj Singh said that it took firefighters a few minutes to douse the fire. “The cause of the fire is yet to be established,” he said.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 01:26 PM IST
