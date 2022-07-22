Watch video: Shiva Bhakt uses dry woods, prop roots to prepare sculpture of lord in Seoni

Vicky Kashyap and the sculpture of Lord Shiva | FPJ

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old local artist has made a 10-feet high statue of Lord Shiva using dry woods and prop roots at Math Mandir in Seoni. The temple is situated in Azad ward of the district.

The artist, Vicky Kashyap, a resident of Dadu locality of the district, told FPJ that it took him more than a month to prepare the sculpture of Lord Shiva. He had used dry woods of various trees which include Chandan tree, Neem tree, Peepal tree and Banyan tree to make the sculpture.

He collected the wood from the trees which fell during a heavy storm a few days ago and decided to put it to better use.

Sculpture of Lord Shiva prepared form dry woods and prop roots | FPJ

“I am an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva, so I decided to prepare a different sculpture of Lord Shiva. I gathered the dry woods lying behind the temple and later got some woods from the nearby forest. After a toil of around 35 days, I prepared the sculpture. My friend Rahul Raghuvanshi also contributed to the process,” Vicky said.

During Shravan month, over 1000 people visit the temple and seek blessings of Lord Shiva. The visitors are enthralled by Vicky's artwork and appreciate the efforts as well.

A video of the statue has also gone viral on social media.

“After the video went viral, many of the devotees were only visiting to see the artwork. I am very happy that people are coming here to see my artwork. I am blessed that I have prepared the sculpture of Lord Shiva,” Vicky added.

Vicky also said that he always had a keen interest in art and craft since childhood. He used to gather unused and raw materials around him to prepare something attractive with it.

As time passed and he grew, his interest in this field increased. He used his account on Instagram and a youtube channel to showcase his art work.

Gradually, his artworks went viral and he received a lot of appreciation from the viewers. As a result it boosted his morale and he started exploring new innovative ideas.

Now, he works as a full time artist and prepares statues of god and goddess for the festivals like Durga Puja and Ganesh Chaturthi.

Besides, he also used to make wall paintings and other works for the livelihood of his family.

“I am a graduate, I have completed Bachelors of Arts (BA) in 2018. I had my interest in pursuing a fine arts degree but unfortunately due to the financial crunch failed to get admission in a fine arts college. Nevertheless, I am happy now and with the blessings of lord shiva things are looking good for me,” Vicky added.

