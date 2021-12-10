Watch video: Scindia’s supporter fell down in a race in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister Jyotriaditya Scindia’s supporter fell down during overtaking him in a race at a newly international cricket stadium in Shankarpur, Gwalior.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

Scindia had arrived here to inspect the ground of the cricket stadium. At the same time Scindia ran in the stadium. Supporters of Scindia also started running in the ground along with him.

Meanwhile, one of Scindia’s supporters and property businessman Sanjay Sharma were trying to overtake Scindia and in the meantime Sanjay fell down. Seeing his supporters falling, Scindia laughed and kept running ahead. Scindia said that Sanjay was trying to overtake him.

Scindia said that Gwalior had always been known for fast turf wickets and outfield. The wicket of the ground has similar to it. Big scores would be made here and the audience would enjoy it. The cricket stadium would be ready for international matches by January 2023, Scindia added.

Madhya Pradesh: Scindia’s supporter fell down during overtaking @JM_Scindia in a race at a newly international cricket stadium in Shankarpur, Gwalior. Scindia had arrived here to inspect the ground. pic.twitter.com/V3uByxKF9d — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) December 10, 2021

