WATCH VIDEO: Rahul, Priyanka perform Ma Narmada aarti, pray at Omkareshwar temple in MP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday offered prayers at Omkareshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district on Friday night after completing the third day's march of the Bharat Jodo Yatra that is currently passing through the central Indian state.

He was joined by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, her husband Robert Vadra and Madhya Pradesh unit Congress chief Kamal Nath.

Donning the traditional red turban of Malwa-Nimar region, Rahul Gandhi offered prayers.

After that, Rahul and Priyanka, along with several party supporters, joined 'Narmada Aarti' on the bank of the river. He was seen doing 'aarti'.

The Gandhi siblings held 'diyas' (lamps) while performing aarti along with the priests at Brahmapuri ghat on the banks of the Narmada river.

Rahul Gandhi also offered a "chunari' to the river and then prayed at the famous Shiva temple, one of the 12 'jyotirlings' in the country.

Priests placed a turban on Gandhi's head and draped a 'dupatta' (stole) with 'Om' written on it on his shoulders.

Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra and their son Rehan also took part in the aarti, for which Congress functionaries had made elaborate arrangements, including laying green carpets on the steps of the Ghat.

Police stopped the entry of devotees to Brahmapuri Ghat and also directed shops in the vicinity to down shutters as part of security arrangements.

On Friday, Olympic medallist boxer and Congress leader Vijender Singh also joined the yatra in which they both were seen twirling their moustaches.

Both Singh and Rahul Gandhi were also spotted clicking a selfie, which was later shared in social media with the caption 'Wakhra Swag'.

According to Congress general secretary and communication in-charge, Jairam Ramesh, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday will visit Mhow -- the birthplace of Bhimrao Ambedkar.

The former Congress president is scheduled to attend a public rally on November 28 in Indore, and on November 29 he will be addressing a 'mahasabha' in Ujjain.