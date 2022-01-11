Watch video: Police use water cannon, lathis on NSUI workers in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The police on Tuesday resorted to lathi-charge and used to water cannon to disperse protesting NSUI workers.

A total of 25 NSUI workers including state president Manjul Tripathi were detained and booked under various sections of IPC.

The NSUI workers led Tripathi were staging protesting newly appointed vice-chancellor of Jiwaji University in Gwalior. They are demanding removable VC Avinash Tiwari.

Tripathi told the journalists that Tiwari was involved in corruptions. “Today, we were protesting with theme Kulpati Hatao- University Bachao. We will continue our protest until the VC is removed from his post,” he said.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 04:43 PM IST