Watch video: Nandi ‘drinks’ water and milk, devotees throng temples in MP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The incident of Lord Ganesh ‘drinking milk had brought the India to a standstill in September, 1995. The incident is known as Milk Miracle.

A similar incident has come to fore in Malwa- Nimar region of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday morning. It has now spread throughout the state.

A large number of devotees are turning up to Lord Shiva temple after the news that Nandi is drinking water and milk has gone viral like wildfire on social media.

Some videos showing Nandi- a sacred bull of Shiva- drinking water with spoons have gone viral on social media. The videos are reportedly recorded at temple in Khandwa district.

Authenticity of viral videos, however, could not be verified immediately by Free Press Journal.

According to information, a devotee offered milk to Nandi at a Shiva temple in Siwan village of Khandwa district on Saturday morning. The milk mysteriously went missing from the spoon.

He then offered water in the spoon and it was also 'drunk' by Nandi, as devotees claimed.

The news went viral on social media. Soon, people started turning up at their nearest Shiva temples to offer water and milk to Nandi.

People from Khandwa, Burhanpur, Sehore, Ujjain, Dhar and other districts of Malwa-Nimar region are queuing up in front of temples.

Now, many videos with claims of Nandi drinking water are doing the rounds on social media.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 04:05 PM IST