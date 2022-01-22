e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 02:00 PM IST

Watch video: Mirchi Baba marches towards CM House to stage sit-in

Staff Reporter
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mirchi Baba has left for Chief Minister House to stage a sit-in against cow slaughter and atrocities against cows.

Mirchi Baba, who had earlier been given state minister’s status by BJP led-government, had supported Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in Lok Sabha election.

Few days ago, he had announced that he would stage a sit-in in front of Chief Minister House in Bhopal against the cow slaughters and cow deaths in different Gaushalas in Madhya Pradesh.

According to reports, Mirchi Baba reached Bhopal on Thursday evening and sat on Dharna at his residence in Minal.

At noon, he along with his supporters started his march towards CM House.

Additional police force has been deployed in front of CM House.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 02:00 PM IST
