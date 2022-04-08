Watch video: Massive fire breaks out at Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out in the Entrepreneurship Development Centre and the Office of Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation Limited (CEDMAP) in Bhopal on Friday.

According to fire station police, no casualties were reported in the incident.

According to reports, there were around 30 fire tenders and they control the fire in about three hours.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) fire officer Rameshwar Neel told Free Press that around 6 am, they received the information about the incident at MPIDC office situated at Jail Pahadi, Bhopal. Acting on the information a team of fire tenders were sent to the spot.

The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the building which was about 80 feet high from the ground. Furniture, AC, cooler, important documents, etc were burnt in the incident.

Neel has further said that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. It is, however, assumed that the fire broke out because of a short circuit.

In another incident, fire broke out at a private office in the MP Nagar area of the city. Around 20 fire tenders were engaged to control the fire. The office was situated on the third floor.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 03:21 PM IST