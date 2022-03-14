Watch video: Kamal Nath responds on defeat of Congress in recent polls

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister and leader of opposition Kamal Nath responded to the defeat of the Congress in recent polls of five states during his visit to Chhindwara on Monday.

Nath told media persons that ‘Chintan Shivir’ would be organised in this regard in which everyone would put their thought and it would be heard.

Nath also responded to the former CM Uma Bharati’s action of vandalizing the wine shop in state capital Bhopal. He said that Uma had her own opinion on it and she was acting accordingly.

Notably, Nath arrived here on Sunday on his two day visit.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 04:37 PM IST