Watch video: Indian Army aspirants create ruckus at Rewa district collectorate

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The candidates preparing to join Indian Army created a ruckus at district collectorate Rewa on Wednesday.

Over 200 agitating youths broke open the lock of the collectorate office and entered there demanding recruitments for the Indian Army. They also had scuffles with security personnel deployed at the collectorate office. Some of the security personnel have sustained minor injuries in the scuffles.

The army aspirants took out a rally to the Collectorate office and demanded to meet the district collector for handing over their memorandum. They also did push-ups and raised slogans in support of their demand.

When they were not allowed to enter the collectorate, they broke open the lock and entered.

According to information, Indian Army had not held recruitment rallies in Jabalpur for the past two years.

“As recruitment rallies are being held, we are getting older. We have been preparing for Indian Army for years. The district administration must talk to Indian Army for holding recruitment rallies so that youths can get a chance to fulfill their dream of joining the Indian army,” Balram Singh Gaharwar.

They later handed over a memorandum to Tehsildar, saying that they would again stage a protest if the recruitment rally would not be organized by Indian Army.

“I have received the memorandum and would hand it over to collector,” Yatish Shukla, Tehsildar, said

Jabalpur is the zonal office of Indian Army for recruitment. Vindhya region of Madhya Pradesh is known as a nursery from where a large number of youths embrace the Indian Army.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 06:22 PM IST