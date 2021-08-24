Watch video: Man drowns, residents hang, his body from tree to drain out water from lungs in Guna

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The residents hanged upside down the body of man who drowned in a pond and shook the body so that the water that entered his lungs may come out, the police said.

The incident occurred in Jogipura village under Kumbhraj police station in Guna district on Monday.

They continued to shake the body for 30 minutes. The incident came to light when a video of it went viral on social media on Tuesday.

It happened in the presence of policemen. The man Bhanwarlal Banjara was bathing in a river and drowned in it.

The people who saw him drowning raised an alarm. On getting information, a police team rushed to the spot and fished out the body of Banjara with the help of villagers.

Some villagers suggested that the body should be handed upside down so that the water might come out.

The villagers tied his legs and hanged the body from a tree. They kept on shaking.

The body was later taken for post mortem. In charge of the Sonai police outpost, Toran said that family members felt that Banjra was breathing and he could be saved by draining out water from his body.

“I persuaded them against doing that, but they didn’t listen to me and hanged the body from the branch of a tree,” he said.

When contacted, district collector, Frank Noble, said he was not aware of the incident.

Former Director of Medicolegal Institute, Bhopal Dr DK Satpathy told Free Press that it was purely an insult to a body. “The police should take action against those who are involved in it,” he said.

