Watch video: BSF Jawan turns 'Messiah' for power distribution employee in Shivpuri

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a daredevil act, A BSF Jawan showed his true character and turned a saviour for a drowning employee of power Distribution Company in Shivpuri district.

He jumped into a canal and rescued the employee who was unconsciously floating.

The incident occurred at Narwar town on Monday evening. A video of the heroic act of the BSF Jawan went viral on social media on Tuesday.

According to reports, BSF Jawan Brijesh alias Bhola, posted at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, is on leave. He was playing volleyball at Narwar police station ground when he got information that an employee of power Distribution Company had fallen into RBC Canal near Krishi Upaj Mandi.

Brijesh ran to the spot and saw the employee being swept away by the current of the water.

He took off his clothes and jumped into the canal. Subsequently, he swam to the employee and pulled him to the bank of the canal and took him out with help of other persons.

The employee, identified as Virendra Kushwah was rushed to a nearby hospital from where he was referred to Gwalior.

In charge of Narwar police station, Manish Sharma said that the condition of Kushwah was stable. “It is not clear whether he accidently fell into the canal or he jumped. His statement will be taken soon,” he said.

Brijesh told the Free Press that it was his responsibility to save him. “I didn’t know him. Being a BSF personnel, it was my duty to save his life,” he said.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 12:07 PM IST