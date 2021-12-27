e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 10:35 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Garoth MLA seeks speedy approval of micro-irrigation project

Work of Shamgarh-Suwasra Micro Irrigation Scheme costing about Rs 1,662 crore was in progress. About 67 villages were included in the scheme. However, 39 villages were still deprived of the project.
FP News Service
Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): Garoth MLA Devilal Dhakad raised issue of Takhaji Micro Irrigation Project with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently. MLA Dhakad said that project was important for Shamgarh plateau. After receiving SFC, the matter was under consideration and early approval would be an important achievement not only for Shamgarh but also for the assembly constituency.

On the other hand, work of Shamgarh-Suwasra Micro Irrigation Scheme costing about Rs 1,662 crore was in progress. About 67 villages were included in the scheme. However, 39 villages were still deprived of the project. Farmers would benefit from irrigation facility if these villages too were included in the scheme, Dhakad said.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 10:35 PM IST
