Cyber crime cases witnessing a quantum leap in Madhya Pradesh: 885 complaints of child pornography, rape, gang rape in 11 months

BHOPAL: In last 11 months as many as 885 cyber crimes related to child pornography, rape and gang rape complaints have been filed with the cyber cell, said the police. The cyber crime in Madhya Pradesh has increased almost three-fold when compared with the last three years figures.

Cyber crime has become one of the biggest challenges for the police as 15,000 cases related to online crimes were registered in the various police stations of the state so far this year.

Additional director general of police (ADG) cyber crime Yogesh Deshmukh told Free Press that in the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal as many as 15,000 complaints have been filed this year. “In the last 11 months, as many as 885 complaints related to child pornography, rape and gang rape were filed. While the cumulative figure of the last three years stands at 1766”, he added. This shows that the cases of child pornography, rape and gang rape have spiralled almost three times, he added

“The internet has changed the face of crime. With information technology growing, the nature of the cyber crime has drastically changed and so the police also require advanced training to deal with such cyber crooks. Cyber crime is playing a devastating role in Modern India,” said the ADG.

“In simple way we can say that cyber crime is unlawful acts wherein the computer is either a tool or a target or both. Cyber crimes can involve criminal activities that are traditional in nature, such as theft, fraud, forgery, defamation and mischief, all of which are subject to the Indian Penal Code,” he explained.

The prevalent cybercrimes...

Email and internet fraud.

Identity fraud (where personal information is stolen and used).

Theft of financial or card payment data.

Theft and sale of corporate data.

Cyberextortion (demanding money to prevent a threatened attack).

Phishing. “Tap on this link and win a million dollars right away!” Sounds too good to be true, right? ...

Cyber Extortion. ...

Data breach. ...

Identity theft. ...

Harassment.

Ransomware. ...

Prostitution. ...

Child Pornography & Solicitation. ...

Intellectual Property Theft. ...

Account Hacking. ...

Drug Trafficking.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 11:06 PM IST