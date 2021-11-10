e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 12:13 PM IST

Watch video: BJP MP from Bhopal Pragya Thakur raises objection Azaan, says it disturbs meditation of saints

Staff Reporter
BJP MP Pragya Thakur |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP Member of Parliament (MP) from Bhopal Pragya Thakur has objected to Azaan, saying it disturbs the meditation of Sadhu- Sanyasi and sleep of people.

A video of Thakur’s statement has gone viral on social media on Wednesday.

She was addressing a religious gathering in Bersia on Tuesday, wherein local BJP MLA Vishnu Khatri was also present.

“High decibel sound disrupts the sleep of people. It disturbs the patients and increases blood pressure of people,” Thakur said.

She added that Brahm Muhurt starts from 4 o’clock in the morning and sandhu-sanyansi starts their meditation and worship in Brahm Muhurt. “The heavy noise disturbs the meditation, too. If we (Hindus) put a loudspeaker at a temple, they (Muslim) say it is disturbing their religious belief,” she said.

Thakur could not be contacted for comment even after repeated attempts.

She is not the first BJP leader to raise objections to Azaan. Earlier, several BJP leaders including a cabinet minister from Uttar Pradesh had raised objections to Azaan.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 12:13 PM IST
