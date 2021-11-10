Madhya Pradesh: Farmers commits suicide after electricity department staff take away pump to recover dues

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a farmer from Bheem village near Alot of Ratlam district committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance early on Tuesday.

Alot police said that deceased identified as Bheru Singh Sondhiya took the extreme step after employees of electricity department took away water lifting pump and wires from his agriculture field owing to recover electricity bill of RS 1.12 lakh.

The family members of the deceased accused electricity department employees of forcing Bheru Singh to take the extreme step.

Bheru Singh’s family alleged that on Monday afternoon, team of electricity department reached Bhairu Singh's farm to recover electricity bill of Rs 1.12 lakh.

Failing to recover the dues, the employees of the electricity department manhandled Bheru Singh and seized the motor and electric wires of the well.

The relatives of the deceased have accused the employees of the Electricity Department of forcing them to commit suicide.

Family members claimed that before seizure action, Bheru Singh requested employees that he will clear all his dues selling soybean crop, but the employees did not agree and confiscated the three horse power motor and electric wire.

Bhairu Singh was upset after this incident and on Tuesday morning he committed suicide by consuming insecticide. Bhairu Singh's son Chandra Singh went to the field and saw that his father was lying unconscious. He along with others brought him to Alot Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

However, the officials of the electricity department are refraining from saying anything on the matter. Alot police have recorded the statements of the relatives and registered case in the matter.

