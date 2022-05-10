Watch video: Biker robs couple’s jewellery-filled bag in Gwalior; accused arrested

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons on a scooty robbed a couple’s jewellery-filled bag in daylight in Sarafa Bazar, Gwalior district on Tuesday. The police later arrested both the accused.

According to reports, local businessman Raju Chandolia, a resident of Tansen Nagar of the city, had gone to buy jewellery along with his wife for a wedding function. They bought jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh from Agarwal Jewellers in Sarafa Bazar, Maharaj Bada.

After buying the jewellery they were just ahead of the mall, in the meantime the two masked persons on the scooty started following them. The robbers pounced on the lady and snatched her purse.

During this, the couple fell on the road from their scooter and sustained injuries. Raju, however, tried to chase the robber, but they fled from the spot. On getting the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and started checking the CCTV cameras installed in the nearby areas.

Based on the CCTV footage the police arrested both the accused and started further proceedings into the matter.

ALSO READ Gwalior: 2 kids sustain injuries in celebratory firing in district

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 03:39 PM IST