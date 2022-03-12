Watch Video: Alliance Air flight overshoots runway at Jabalpur Airport

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A major mishap was averted on Saturday afternoon, after an Alliance Air flight skidded off the runway while landing at Dumna Airport in Jabalpur.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the mishap.

According to reports, there were 59 people including five crew members onboard the flight that arrived at Dumna Airport Jabalpur from New Delhi at 1.30PM.

While landing, the wheels skidded and the flight overshot the runway.

The DGCA has launched a probe into the mishap.

According to Airport officials, the passengers were taken to a lounge. The flight will take off for Bilaspur.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 03:56 PM IST