Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 05:37 PM IST

Watch video: After Dhar, violence erupts at religious procession in Jabalpur; five cops injured

The police had to resort to lathi-charge and fired gas shells to disperse the unruly mob.
Staff Reporter
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Five police personnel have sustained injuries after a group of people taking part in a religious procession allegedly threw stones and firecrackers at a police team in Jabalpur.

The police had to resort to lathi-charge and fired gas shells to disperse the unruly mob.

The incident occurred after another similar case of violence was reported in Dhar district on Tuesday.

Watch Video:

According to reports, a large number of Muslims were taking out a procession on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession in Machhali Bazaar area of Jabalpur, defying the district administration’s ban on any religious processions.

While the procession was passing through Machhali Bazaar locality, a police team stopped it. The participants of the procession had an altercation with police over stopping the DJ.

The altercation turned ugly when a few members of the procession allegedly threw firecrackers on police.

According to senior police officers, additional police forces have been deployed in the area and religious leaders have also been called for a meeting.

“We have spoken to religious leaders and seniors of the community. They have been appealing for peace. The situation is thoroughly under control,” said a senior police officer.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 05:37 PM IST
Free Press Journal