 WATCH: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates Seminar On Trends & Technologies In Road And Bridge Construction In Bhopal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalWATCH: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates Seminar On Trends & Technologies In Road And Bridge Construction In Bhopal

WATCH: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates Seminar On Trends & Technologies In Road And Bridge Construction In Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state Minister of Public works department Rakesh Singh welcomed the Union Minister.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 12:24 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister of Road Transport Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the seminar on Road and bridge construction technologies in capital Bhopal on Saturday.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Minister of Public works department Rakesh Singh welcomed the Union Minister.

The two day seminar titled “Emerging Trends and Technologies in Road and Bridge Construction and EPC Contract Execution” is being held at Ravindra Bhawan. It is being organised by the Public Works Department, in association with the Indian Road Congress (IRC).

Nearly 450 representatives from across the country states participated in the event. The primary objective of the seminar is to promote the advanced technology, boost transparency in construction work, ensuring the commitment to public welfare.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra MPSC Group B Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 480 Vacancies; Graduates Can Apply!
Maharashtra MPSC Group B Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 480 Vacancies; Graduates Can Apply!
Mumbai Metro 3: Over 2 Lakh Passengers Travelled Through Aqua Line In 10 Days After Launch; Marol Naka Sees Highest Footfall
Mumbai Metro 3: Over 2 Lakh Passengers Travelled Through Aqua Line In 10 Days After Launch; Marol Naka Sees Highest Footfall
Baba Siddique Murder: Mumbai Police Constable Present With NCP Leader At Time Of Killing Suspended, Internal Investigations On
Baba Siddique Murder: Mumbai Police Constable Present With NCP Leader At Time Of Killing Suspended, Internal Investigations On
'Ghatia Soch Khatam Karo': Mohammad Amir Urges Fans Not To Drag Babar Azam After Pakistan's Win Over England In Multan Test
'Ghatia Soch Khatam Karo': Mohammad Amir Urges Fans Not To Drag Babar Azam After Pakistan's Win Over England In Multan Test

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates Seminar On Trends & Technologies In Road And Bridge...

WATCH: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates Seminar On Trends & Technologies In Road And Bridge...

Bhopal Food Special: From Truffle Mushroom Pasta To Fettuccine Schillaci, 7 Best Pasta Places You...

Bhopal Food Special: From Truffle Mushroom Pasta To Fettuccine Schillaci, 7 Best Pasta Places You...

Shocker! Jabalpur Man Stabs Wife, Her Mom With Knife After She Refuses To Stay With Him, Later Kills...

Shocker! Jabalpur Man Stabs Wife, Her Mom With Knife After She Refuses To Stay With Him, Later Kills...

Chhatarpur Bypass Construction Stalls As Farmers Await Compensation For Land Acquisition

Chhatarpur Bypass Construction Stalls As Farmers Await Compensation For Land Acquisition

MP: Man Given Life Imprisonment Under POCSO Act For Raping A Minor

MP: Man Given Life Imprisonment Under POCSO Act For Raping A Minor