WATCH: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates Seminar On Trends & Technologies In Road And Bridge Construction In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister of Road Transport Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the seminar on Road and bridge construction technologies in capital Bhopal on Saturday.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Minister of Public works department Rakesh Singh welcomed the Union Minister.

The two day seminar titled “Emerging Trends and Technologies in Road and Bridge Construction and EPC Contract Execution” is being held at Ravindra Bhawan. It is being organised by the Public Works Department, in association with the Indian Road Congress (IRC).

Nearly 450 representatives from across the country states participated in the event. The primary objective of the seminar is to promote the advanced technology, boost transparency in construction work, ensuring the commitment to public welfare.