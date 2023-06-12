WATCH: Massive Cheating Surfaces In MP's Morena College As Teachers Chucked Out To Let BCom & BSc Students Copy Answers From Notes

SRD College, Morena |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A massive case of cheating has emerged in Morena’s SRD College, where Jaura MLA's cousin arbitrarily changed the timing of the examination paper of BCom and BSc 1st year.

Students, here, were given notes to cheat from and there was no teacher on duty.

As per information, Jiwaji University is conducting UG examinations and 1147 candidates of 10 colleges are taking the paper in the BSc first year and BCom first year examination which was held at SRD College on Dholpur Road on Monday.

According to information received from some educationists who had gone there for inspection, the MLA's cousin Ranveer Singh Sikarwar changed the exam timing from 2 to 5pm to 5 to 6:30 in the evening.

And students were given notes as per their question paper series to write the answer sheet.